Future (LON:FUTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,321 ($43.39) to GBX 3,802 ($49.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,140 ($41.02) to GBX 4,180 ($54.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,645.50 ($47.63).

Get Future alerts:

Shares of LON:FUTR traded up GBX 194 ($2.53) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,880 ($50.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,353. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 59.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,263.31. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,390 ($18.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,968 ($51.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.