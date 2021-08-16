FuzeX (FXT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One FuzeX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FuzeX has a total market cap of $509,790.24 and approximately $6.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FuzeX

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

FuzeX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

