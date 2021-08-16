FY2021 Earnings Estimate for APA Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will earn $3.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $17.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 4.95. APA has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,563 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the second quarter valued at $38,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,277,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,486 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,940,000. Finally, Arctis Global LLC bought a new position in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $23,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

