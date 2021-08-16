FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issued By Oppenheimer

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Solar in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38.

CSIQ has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

CSIQ opened at $38.58 on Monday. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 159.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

