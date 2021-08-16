FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Park Lawn Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Lawn in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$89.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.50 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLC. CIBC raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.56.

Shares of PLC stock opened at C$37.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Park Lawn has a twelve month low of C$26.44 and a twelve month high of C$37.72. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.77%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

