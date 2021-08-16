FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TransAlta Renewables Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RNW. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CSFB reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.67.

Shares of RNW opened at C$20.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.09. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$15.50 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a PE ratio of 38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.35%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

