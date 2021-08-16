FY2021 Earnings Forecast for CoreCivic, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for CoreCivic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.83. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE CXW opened at $10.72 on Monday. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 158.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CoreCivic by 295.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

