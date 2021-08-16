FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Gilead Sciences, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.37 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.85.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.51. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $71.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 24,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 42,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

