FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Graybug Vision in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.86) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.96). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Graybug Vision’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11.

GRAY has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Graybug Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

NASDAQ GRAY opened at $3.86 on Monday. Graybug Vision has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $81.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 2,839.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Graybug Vision during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

