FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.30).

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02.

KLDO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLDO opened at $6.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78. Kaleido Biosciences has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $261.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the first quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences in the second quarter worth $74,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

