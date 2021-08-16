FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Issued By National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Egilo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $13.75 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LUG. Desjardins raised Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares cut Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.97.

Shares of LUG opened at C$11.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

