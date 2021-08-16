FY2021 Earnings Forecast for MAG Silver Corp. Issued By Raymond James (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $19.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.83 and a beta of 1.00. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAG. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 32.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after acquiring an additional 770,312 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 16.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after acquiring an additional 681,416 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 39.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after acquiring an additional 250,569 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 178,301 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.