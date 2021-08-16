FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a research note issued on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

MRO opened at $12.10 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

