FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Maverix Metals Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maverix Metals in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE MMX opened at $4.66 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $679.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 58.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

