FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) Issued By Cormark

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TeraGo in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.
About TeraGo
TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.
