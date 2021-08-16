FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) Issued By Cormark

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TeraGo in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Cormark also issued estimates for TeraGo’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get TeraGo alerts:

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

TGO opened at C$5.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.17, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. TeraGo has a fifty-two week low of C$5.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.56. The stock has a market cap of C$102.99 million and a PE ratio of -10.67.

About TeraGo

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.