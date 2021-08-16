FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Titan Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.25).

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TMDI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Medical in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ TMDI opened at $1.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Titan Medical by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,089,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 500,783 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Titan Medical by 37.8% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 101,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Titan Medical by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Titan Medical by 38.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

