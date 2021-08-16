FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Lifted by Analyst

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bird Construction in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.80. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

BDT has been the topic of several other research reports. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bird Construction presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.32.

BDT stock opened at C$9.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$489.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$5.92 and a 12 month high of C$9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.42%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

