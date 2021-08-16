FY2021 EPS Estimates for CEMATRIX Co. Lowered by Clarus Securities (CVE:CVX)

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) – Clarus Securities dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CEMATRIX in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Shares of CVX stock opened at C$0.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.84. CEMATRIX has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.49.

In other CEMATRIX news, Senior Officer Stephen Bent sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$76,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at C$131,950. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Norman Kendrick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,315,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,181,031.99.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

