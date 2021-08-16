FY2021 EPS Estimates for City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Reduced by Analyst

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of City Developments in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for City Developments’ FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

CDEVY opened at $4.95 on Monday. City Developments has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.25.

About City Developments

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

