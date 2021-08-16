FY2021 EPS Estimates for City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Reduced by Analyst

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of City Developments in a research report issued on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for City Developments’ FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Developments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.
About City Developments
City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.
