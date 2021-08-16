FY2021 EPS Estimates for Emera Incorporated Reduced by Analyst (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.82. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB raised their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$59.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.91.

Shares of EMA opened at C$59.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The stock has a market cap of C$15.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.57. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$59.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Emera’s payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

