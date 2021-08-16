FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Co. Boosted by Boenning Scattergood (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.98. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

