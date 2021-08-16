FY2021 EPS Estimates for Genmab A/S Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $46.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $47.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Genmab A/S by 19.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.