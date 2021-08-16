FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Limited Raised by Analyst (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hydro One in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.40.

Shares of H opened at C$31.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$26.38 and a twelve month high of C$31.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$30.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.2663 dividend. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.