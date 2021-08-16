FY2021 EPS Estimates for Inotiv, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inotiv in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative return on equity of 54.69% and a negative net margin of 6.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Inotiv stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $461.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02. Inotiv has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.