FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Increased by Cormark

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Friday. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.97.

TSE LUG opened at C$11.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.11 and a 12-month high of C$12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.81.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

