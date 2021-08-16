FY2021 EPS Estimates for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Decreased by Analyst

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of MannKind in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.26). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for MannKind’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get MannKind alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

MNKD stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.46. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.97.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after buying an additional 3,120,767 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,227,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,040,000 after buying an additional 391,598 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,236,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,639,000 after buying an additional 813,190 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth about $15,695,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 39.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after buying an additional 806,828 shares during the period. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.