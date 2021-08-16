FY2021 EPS Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) Lifted by Analyst

Maverix Metals Inc. (TSE:MMX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Maverix Metals in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MMX. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.50 target price on shares of Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Maverix Metals to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.55.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.44. Maverix Metals has a 52-week low of C$5.47 and a 52-week high of C$7.78. The firm has a market cap of C$827.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.30.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$16.56 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.23%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.