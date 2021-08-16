FY2021 EPS Estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.43). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

MIST stock opened at $5.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.89. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 250,502 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 119,561 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,572,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,583,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after buying an additional 90,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

