FY2021 EPS Estimates for PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PolyPid in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.28) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.40). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for PolyPid’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of PYPD stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $145.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.29.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter valued at $106,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the second quarter valued at $174,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

