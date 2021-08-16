FY2021 EPS Estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.72.

Shares of PEG opened at $64.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.34. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 583.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 520,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,353,000 after purchasing an additional 444,559 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

