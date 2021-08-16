FY2021 EPS Estimates for SunOpta Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SunOpta in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $10.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.96. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.62.

In other news, CFO Scott E. Huckins sold 23,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $293,018.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 483,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,304.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $136,182.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,983.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,432 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

