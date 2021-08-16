FY2021 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Lowered by Analyst

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Superior Plus in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.95.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$15.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$11.30 and a 1 year high of C$16.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.87%.

In related news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$470,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,517,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$525,747,258.56.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

