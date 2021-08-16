FY2021 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.21. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$61.28 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.55.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$60.12 on Monday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$65.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$62.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.86 billion and a PE ratio of 29.34.

In other news, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.32, for a total value of C$132,014.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$278,637.48. Also, Director James Eckert acquired 1,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at C$313,095.04. Insiders have sold a total of 2,900 shares of company stock worth $198,319 in the last 90 days.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

