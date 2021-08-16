FY2021 EPS Estimates for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Boosted by B. Riley

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The RMR Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. B. Riley also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

RMR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The RMR Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $39.90 on Monday. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.37 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

