FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Reduced by US Capital Advisors

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Williams Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.45.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $24.83 on Monday. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after buying an additional 17,671,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after buying an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,414,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,495,000 after buying an additional 395,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

