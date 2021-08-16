FY2021 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Lifted by National Bank Financial

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%.

TAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.29. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $11.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter worth approximately $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $42,953,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after buying an additional 1,894,218 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 45.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,379,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,696,000 after buying an additional 1,052,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TransAlta by 22.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,766,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 514,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0361 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.21%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.