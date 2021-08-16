FY2021 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Increased by Analyst

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for TransAlta in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TA. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.

TSE TA opened at C$12.45 on Monday. TransAlta has a 52 week low of C$7.67 and a 52 week high of C$13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.37. The stock has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

