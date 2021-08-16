FY2021 EPS Estimates for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Lifted by Analyst

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.55). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Unity Biotechnology’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $191.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.22. Unity Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $12.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after purchasing an additional 700,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

