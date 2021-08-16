FY2021 EPS Estimates for Vaxcyte, Inc. Lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vaxcyte in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.17) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.20). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $26.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.48. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85.

In related news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $179,179.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,914.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $115,757.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,116.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,434. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 25.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 74,694 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 66.7% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 23.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,682,000 after acquiring an additional 98,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,123,000 after acquiring an additional 77,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 32.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

