FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Boyd Group Services Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.53. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. Scotiabank raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. ATB Capital upgraded Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$257.46.

Shares of TSE:BYD opened at C$243.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$231.40. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$184.84 and a twelve month high of C$249.19. The company has a market cap of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.