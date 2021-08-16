FY2022 Earnings Estimate for CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Issued By Desjardins

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for CAE in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC raised their price target on CAE to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on CAE to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.67.

TSE:CAE opened at C$35.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion and a PE ratio of -206.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a 1 year low of C$18.50 and a 1 year high of C$39.75.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$921.00 million.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

