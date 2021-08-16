FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Recruit in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now expects that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recruit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.
Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 7.57%.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.
