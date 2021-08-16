FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Azul in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bradesco Corretora raised Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Azul from $21.60 to $22.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.55. Azul has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $29.45.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Azul by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Azul by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Azul by 9.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Azul during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

