FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Issued By Cormark

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.53.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CGY. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Calian Group to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Calian Group stock opened at C$65.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$731.77 million and a P/E ratio of 34.25. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$53.27 and a 12 month high of C$71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.48.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$136.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$126.20 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.01%.

In other news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$119,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$127,912. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.95, for a total value of C$121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,569,828.20.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

