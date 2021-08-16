FY2022 Earnings Forecast for New Gold Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Gold in a report released on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NGD. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Gold from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

New Gold stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.96. New Gold has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 194.3% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after buying an additional 4,573,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 3,441.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 2,895,761 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in New Gold by 698.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 2,670,201 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,085,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,473,000 after buying an additional 2,255,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Gold by 70.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,310,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,366,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.