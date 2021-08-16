FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Taboola.com, Ltd. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Taboola.com in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.16).

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TBLA. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of TBLA opened at $8.81 on Monday. Taboola.com has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $11.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter worth approximately $6,490,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,280,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. 32.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

