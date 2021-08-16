FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sonos, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sonos in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 52.75% and a net margin of 10.95%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SONO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

SONO stock opened at $38.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. Sonos has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.42.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 17,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $626,262.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock worth $8,331,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonos by 103.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,700,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939,625 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Sonos by 99.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,123,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sonos by 1,024.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,093,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,195 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sonos by 201.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management grew its position in Sonos by 179.6% in the first quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 1,397,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,376,000 after acquiring an additional 897,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.