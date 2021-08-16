FY2022 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Reduced by Wedbush

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the construction company will earn $11.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.72.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

Thor Industries stock opened at $119.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.94. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the second quarter worth about $46,844,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after buying an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after buying an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,581,000. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

