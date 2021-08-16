FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.39.

WPM stock opened at C$55.63 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$44.09 and a twelve month high of C$73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$25.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$55.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

