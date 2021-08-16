FY2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.29. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $146.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.47.

RGLD stock opened at $116.08 on Monday. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $99.32 and a fifty-two week high of $140.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 49.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $721,337,000 after acquiring an additional 137,658 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,759,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,125,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200,902 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,907,000 after buying an additional 102,160 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

